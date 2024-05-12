Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholastic stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

