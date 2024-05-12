Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

