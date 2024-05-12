Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $30.69 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

