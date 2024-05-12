Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.