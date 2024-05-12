Merryl Elizabeth Werber Sells 3,329 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.