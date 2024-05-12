Metis Global Partners LLC Has $403,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

