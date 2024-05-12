Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $36,040,995 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $264.27 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $269.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day moving average is $230.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

