Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.62. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.