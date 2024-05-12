Michael S. Williams Sells 6,633 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $153,023.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,858,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Metallus Stock Performance

NYSE MTUS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36. Metallus Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $988.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

