Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. Sells 800 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $274,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $105.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $115.89.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of City by 206.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

