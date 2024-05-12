Mizuho Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Neutral

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.48. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Safehold by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,605,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 166,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Safehold by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

