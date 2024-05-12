Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to “Neutral”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 980.82% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.