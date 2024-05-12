Mollie Fadule Buys 10,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Mollie Fadule purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.