Morgan Stanley Lowers Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $53.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.05% from the company’s previous close.

MIRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.