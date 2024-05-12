Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP James A. Niewiara Sells 810 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $364.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $639,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.2% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 90.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

