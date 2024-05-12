MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (RWAYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Price Performance
RWAYL opened at $25.16 on Friday. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.
