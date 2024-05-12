M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,959 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $197,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after buying an additional 209,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $878.36 and its 200-day moving average is $665.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.