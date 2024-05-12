M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,191 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 31.6% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 652,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6 %

Vertiv stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

