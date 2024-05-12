M&T Bank Corp Sells 86 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $677,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $597.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

