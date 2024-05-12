Nadja West Sells 1,782 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of THC opened at $127.13 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

View Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.