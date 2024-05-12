National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,318 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

