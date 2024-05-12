National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.26 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.25% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

AG opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

