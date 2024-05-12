National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MarketAxess by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $303.85.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

