National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,750 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 769,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 81.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 460,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $27,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.7 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

