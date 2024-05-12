National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,699 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of Sigma Lithium worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.