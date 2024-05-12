National Bank of Canada FI Sells 304 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of RH worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $290.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.14. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.54.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

