National Bank of Canada FI Sells 92,483 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Bunge Global by 24.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.