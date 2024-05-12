National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.35

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.35 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 84128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.7841 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.