Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

MYGN stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

