Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.