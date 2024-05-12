New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,209,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

