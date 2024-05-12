New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.28 per share, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,671.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,602 shares of company stock worth $102,359. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

