News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $103,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in News by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in News by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of News by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of News stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.