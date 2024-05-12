Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $80.12 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 91,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,853,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,043,000 after buying an additional 76,803 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $360.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

