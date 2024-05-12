Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

