Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ OPINL opened at $10.79 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.
About Office Properties Income Trust
