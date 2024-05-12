Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 30,600 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,861.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Protara Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.