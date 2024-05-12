Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.10 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

