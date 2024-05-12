Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Down 0.6%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69. 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

