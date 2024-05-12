Peter S. Kim Acquires 2,276 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at $915,576.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TRDA stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.38. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
