Peter S. Kim Acquires 2,276 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at $915,576.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.38. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

