Piper Sandler Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $260.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.64.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

