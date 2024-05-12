Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of PAA opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

