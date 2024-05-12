Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

