Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,674,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

