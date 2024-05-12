Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Plug Power stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 41.66% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,201,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

