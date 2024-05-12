Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

