Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 43,783 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PID. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PID stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $919.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

