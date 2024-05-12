Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 224,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

