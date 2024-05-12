Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.