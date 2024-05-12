Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,130 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,346 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 451,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFNM stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.